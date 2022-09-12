HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Discovery Series: An auto ancillary that can be in your portfolio for long term

Nitin Agrawal   •

Industry outlook bright for LGB Bros, which is a market leader; it’s valuation too is reasonable

LG Balakrishnan & Bros | Company reported profit at Rs 27.8 crore in Q2FY21 against Rs 36.5 crore, revenue rose to Rs 417 crore from Rs 412 crore YoY.
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
In our constant endeavour to identify companies that have significant potential to grow in the medium to long term, we have identified L.G.Balakrishnan & Bros Ltd (LGB Bros, CMP: Rs760, Mcap: Rs2,386 crore) as one of our discovery ideas that can be a part of the long-term portfolio. LGB Bros is a niche player in the auto-component segment with a strong brand, long-term relationship with clients, and strong financials. With a leadership position in the domestic market, a positive industry...

