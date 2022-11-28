HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Dharmaj Crop Guard: Should you apply for this IPO?

Lekha Badlani-Jhamnani   •

Long-term performance and re-rating of this stock depends on successful execution of the planned projects

Dharmaj Crop Guard IPO
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Rs 251 crore IPO includes fresh issue worth Rs 216 crore Technical facility execution will be key to watch Excellent track record justifies premium valuation With the rising world population and growing concerns about food security, the initial public offering (IPO) of Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd (DCGL) needs an intense look. DCGL operates in a business in which sales volumes play a key role in the overall performance of the company. The company’s track record is commendable and its action plan to foray...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers