Dharmaj Crop Guard: Should you apply for this IPO?

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Rs 251 crore IPO includes fresh issue worth Rs 216 crore Technical facility execution will be key to watch Excellent track record justifies premium valuation With the rising world population and growing concerns about food security, the initial public offering (IPO) of Dharmaj Crop Guard Ltd (DCGL) needs an intense look. DCGL operates in a business in which sales volumes play a key role in the overall performance of the company. The company’s track record is commendable and its action plan to foray...