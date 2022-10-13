HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Delta Corp: The casino house continues to gain, attractive for long term

Nitin Agrawal   •

The long-term outlook for the company continues to be positive on the back of increasing tourist arrivals, strong occupancy in its hotels, and the continued traction for online gaming

Delta Corp | The company reported consolidated profit at Rs 1.28 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 55.07 crore in Q3FY20, revenue fell to Rs 120.82 crore from Rs 205.13 crore YoY.
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Strong performance in Q2FY23 driven by strong demand Operating leverage helps in improving margin Capacity addition offers significant room for growth New project, Deltin Entertainment City could be key catalyst for growth Online gaming offers significant opportunity; IPO will unlock value Buy the stock for the long term Delta Corp (CMP: Rs 217.45; M Cap: Rs 5,815 crore), an online and live-gaming company, has posted a strong set of numbers for the second quarter of FY23, as the impact of COVID-19 wanes. The long-term outlook for...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers