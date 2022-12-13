HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Dalmia Bharat – Takeover of Jaypee's cement assets marks a new chapter on growth

Sachin Pal   •

Besides gaining market share, the deal should help Dalmia achieve economies of scale and operating efficiencies through its existing distribution network

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Acquisition gives control of 9.4MT capacity in the central region Dalmia has been very active in the M&A space Move in line with its long-term goal of 110 MT capacity by FY31 Deal value at a discount to historic transaction Stock up ~10 percent in the last one month  The cement industry has seen several large M&A deals in recent years as leaders in the space are taking both organic and inorganic routes to fortify their market presence. Dalmia Bharat is the latest...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers