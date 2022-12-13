Dalmia Bharat – Takeover of Jaypee's cement assets marks a new chapter on growth

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Acquisition gives control of 9.4MT capacity in the central region Dalmia has been very active in the M&A space Move in line with its long-term goal of 110 MT capacity by FY31 Deal value at a discount to historic transaction Stock up ~10 percent in the last one month The cement industry has seen several large M&A deals in recent years as leaders in the space are taking both organic and inorganic routes to fortify their market presence. Dalmia Bharat is the latest...