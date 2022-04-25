Cyient: Why does this undervalued mid-cap IT stock deserve your attention?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Cyient (CMP: Rs 917; MCap: Rs 10,118 crore) has reported a soft quarter, though it beat market expectations and expanded the EBIT margin. Cyient's March-quarter revenue fell by 0.8 percent sequentially but grew 4.6 percent year on year (YoY) to $156.7 million. On a constant-currency basis, the sequential revenue growth was -0.4 percent. The disappointing performance of the DLM segment was largely offset by a good growth in services revenue. March-quarter performance Group revenue in rupee terms grew by 8.1 percent...