HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Cummins India: Moderation in growth, higher valuation can pose near-term risk

Jitendra Kumar Gupta   •

Rich valuations and possible slow growth in earnings could keep the Cummins India stock under pressure

Representative image
Cummins India was a big beneficiary of a broad-based recovery in both domestic and international markets during the last fiscal, leading to a strong growth in revenue and profitability. However, the company has now turned cautious on account of geopolitical risks and higher commodity prices impacting the business. This will likely impact its international operation, or the export business, which accounts for about 30 percent of its revenue. On the back of these developments, the company skipped its annual earnings...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers