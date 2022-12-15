HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Colgate-Palmolive: Old wine in new bottle

Nandish Shah   •

Rural markets present a good opportunity for volume growth and higher penetration while urban markets will provide premiumisation opportunity

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Growth would be driven by both volumes and value Focus on personal care through Palmolive brand Recovery in volume growth, improvement in market share key monitorables Initial Street reaction seems to be unimpressive Colgate-Palmolive India (CPIL; CMP: Rs 1,572; Market capitalisation: Rs 42,746 crore) held its first analyst meet, post the joining of the new CEO and managing director Prabha Narasimhan, to outline its strategy. During the meeting, the management refrained from giving any growth guidance. However, the company did mention it would prefer...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers