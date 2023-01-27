HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Cipla: Sharp improvement in margins not likely to sustain

Anubhav Sahu   •

While the respiratory portfolio remains a significant part of the US portfolio, the peptides portfolio is a key watch in the near to medium term.

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Top-line growth lacks shine; however, US stands out Chronic therapies help underlying domestic sales Elevated competition in South Africa business Product launches in US aid margin expansion Key near-term watch is traction in peptide assets Valuation ahead of peers While the Q3FY23 top-line numbers were uninspiring for Cipla (CMP: Rs 1,035; Market Cap: Rs 83,560 crore), the US business stood out due to product launches. Product mix also contributed to better gross margins though its sustenance is questionable. In the coming days, traction for peptide...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers