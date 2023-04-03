 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cera Sanitaryware: A steady wealth compounder for long-term investors

Sachin Pal
Apr 03, 2023 / 10:00 AM IST

The resilience in operational performance through various business cycles reflects strong execution capabilities of the management

Highlights


In uncertain times, investors follow the time-honoured tradition of “flight to quality”. The current market seems to be seeing a similar trend as investors seem nervous about the state of economy —both domestic and international. Amid volatile market conditions, investors could rather look at Cera Sanitaryware, a low beta stock high on safety as well as quality. The company has notable operational characteristics — consistent top-line growth, cost contention, stable cash flow generation, conservative capital allocation, the promise of future growth, and dividends.

Continued momentum in Q3

Cera delivered high double-digit revenue growth in Q3 led by broad-based growth across  Sanitaryware, Faucetware, and Tiles segments. Revenues for 9M FY23 jumped 26 percent year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,266 crore on a favourable base.

Rising input costs were a drag on gross margins in the first half of the current fiscal year. However, gross margins in Q3 benefited moderately from the correction of metal and other raw material prices. Still, operating margins were stable at 16 percent on account of higher advertising and marketing  spends.