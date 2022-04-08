CEAT: A worthy investment bet

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Rising input costs and weak overall market sentiments have driven the stocks of some of the fundamentally strong auto ancillary companies down, offering a favourable risk-reward ratio to investors. One such company is CEAT (CMP: Rs 1,000.5; M Cap: Rs 4,050 crore). Its stock price has corrected by more than 40 percent from the high in February 2021. This makes the company an attractive bet. The strong demand from both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket segment is another...