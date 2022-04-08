HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

CEAT: A worthy investment bet

Nitin Agrawal   •

At current price, the CEAT stock offers favourable risk-reward to investors

Representative image
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Rising input costs and weak overall market sentiments have driven the stocks of some of the fundamentally strong auto ancillary companies down, offering a favourable risk-reward ratio to investors. One such company is CEAT (CMP: Rs 1,000.5; M Cap: Rs 4,050 crore). Its stock price has corrected by more than 40 percent from the high in February 2021. This makes the company an attractive bet. The strong demand from both original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket segment is another...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers