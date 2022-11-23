Can tyre companies be part of your long-term portfolio?

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Tyre companies posted a decent set of numbers in Q2 FY23 Replacement demand remains healthy Raw material prices have started softening, will improve profitability CVs are in for a long ride; PVs and 2Ws are also gaining pace Accumulate with a long-term view Tyre manufacturers such as CEAT (CMP: Rs 1,703, M Cap: Rs 6,890 crore), Apollo Tyres (CMP: Rs 284, M Cap: Rs 17,800 crore), and MRF (CMP: Rs 89,171, M Cap: Rs 37,800 crore) are coming out of the woods with the...