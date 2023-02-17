HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Borosil Renewables: Turning cautious on rising competitive risks

Sachin Pal   •

After the removal of Anti dumping duty, the selling rates in the domestic market have dropped by 10-15 percent

Borosil Renewables acquired a majority stake in GMB, part of the Interfloat Group, the largest solar glass manufacturer in Europe.
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights: Elevated input costs squeezed operating margins in Q3 New furnace to start commercial production in 6 months European plant to undergo maintenance in March and April Realisations have dropped 10-15 percent since removal of ADD Manufacturing capacity has jumped 3-fold The Q3FY23 results of Borosil Renewables Ltd (BRL), a solar glass manufacturer, were quite underwhelming as product offtake slowed while operating margin contracted. The near-term earnings trajectory of the business hinges on the ramp-up of volumes from the new solar furnace. Quarterly result highlights BRL reported a...

