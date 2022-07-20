Bhansali Engineering: Normalising margins, limited scope for volume growth cap earnings

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Bhansali Engineering Polymer Ltd (BEPL; Market cap: Rs 1,772 crore; CMP: Rs 107), a key player in the duopolistic market of ABS (acrylonitrile butadiene styrene), has posted weaker results for Q1FY23 compared with Q4FY22. The company’s top line declined by 24 percent QoQ, but was similar to the Q3FY22 level. The sequential drop in top line is due to the moderation in prices as the demand-supply situation is normalising and sales volumes have also apparently dropped. BEPL extended the declining trend...