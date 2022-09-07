Bajaj Healthcare: Weak Q1 not a dampener for long run

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Bulk drug manufacturer Bajaj Healthcare (BHL) reported a lacklustre set of numbers for Q1 FY23. While the company saw a moderate decline in revenues, operating margins stabilised on a sequential basis (quarter-on-quarter). Result snapshot In Q1, BHL’s revenues declined 8 percent year on year (YoY) to Rs 172 crore primarily due to the contraction of Covid-19 related opportunities. Operating margins continued to suffer on account of adverse changes in the product mix, normalisation of prices after the initial COVID spike, and...