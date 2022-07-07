HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Bajaj Healthcare: A solid buy-the-dip candidate

Sachin Pal   •

In FY23, the management is planning to introduce 3-4 new products, through reverse engineering in APIs

Despite a tepid show, the company deserves investors’ attention as BHL continues to show progress across multiple dimensions
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Fiscal year 2022 turned out to be a mixed bag for Bajaj Healthcare (BHL) with some high points and low points. The company reported revenue contraction in Q2 and Q3, but ended the year on a positive note. Despite a tepid show, the company deserves investors’ attention as BHL continues to show progress across multiple dimensions. Moreover, the stock is now trading at eye-catching valuation multiples, post the recent correction. Quarterly result snapshot In Q4, BHL’s revenues rose 33 percent year-on-year...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers