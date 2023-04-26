Bajaj Auto Q4 FY23: Strong numbers despite challenges

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: Export markets got marred by macroeconomic challenges Rich product mix and raw material prices helped operating margins Business outlook positive for medium to long term Export markets are expected to provide relief from Q2 FY24 Stock trading at reasonable valuation; buy with long-term perspective Despite weak export demand, Bajaj Auto (CMP: Rs 4,343.1; M Cap: Rs 1,22,891.21crore) has been able to post a strong set of numbers in the final quarter of FY23. Softening of raw material prices, rich product mix, and a favourable...