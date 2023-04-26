Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Bajaj Auto Q4 FY23: Strong numbers despite challenges

Nitin Agrawal   •

Going forward, the company plans to roll out new products and increase market share

Bajaj Auto feels that the next leg of growth will come from new variants of existing products or fresh offerings.
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights: Export markets got marred by macroeconomic challenges Rich product mix and raw material prices helped operating margins Business outlook positive for medium to long term Export markets are expected to provide relief from Q2 FY24 Stock trading at reasonable valuation; buy with long-term perspective   Despite weak export demand, Bajaj Auto (CMP: Rs 4,343.1; M Cap: Rs 1,22,891.21crore) has been able to post a strong set of numbers in the final quarter of FY23. Softening of raw material prices, rich product mix, and a favourable...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers