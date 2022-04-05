Automakers see some light at the end of the tunnel

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The automobile industry — especially the two-wheeler and the tractor segments — is showing early signs of a pick-up in demand. The commercial vehicle (CV) segment continues to do phenomenally well, driven by the opening up of the broader economy. Within the passenger vehicle (PV) segment, one emerging trend is the acceptance of electric vehicles (EVs). The numbers for Tata Motors (TaMo) provide the best clue. The company sold 3357 units in March 2022, up 376 percent from the same...