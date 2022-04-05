HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Automakers see some light at the end of the tunnel

Nitin Agrawal   •

The automobile industry — especially the two-wheeler and the tractor segments — is showing early signs of a pick-up in demand. The commercial vehicle (CV) segment continues to do phenomenally well, driven by the opening up of the broader economy

Representative image (Source: Reuters)
The automobile industry — especially the two-wheeler and the tractor segments — is showing early signs of a pick-up in demand. The commercial vehicle (CV) segment continues to do phenomenally well, driven by the opening up of the broader economy. Within the passenger vehicle (PV) segment, one emerging trend is the acceptance of electric vehicles (EVs). The numbers for Tata Motors (TaMo) provide the best clue. The company sold 3357 units in March 2022, up 376 percent from the same...

