HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Automakers post mixed numbers, CVs continue to drive ahead

Nitin Agrawal   •

The outlook for tractors, two-wheelers, and trucks remains positive

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Inventory correction and annual maintenance led to decline in PV numbers Above normal monsoon to boost rural economy and result in strong demand for 2W and tractors CVs continue to maintain momentum driven by a pick-up in economic activities Automobile OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) posted a mixed set of wholesale numbers in December 2022 across segments, with commercial vehicles gaining momentum and the other categories seeing a decline on a month-on-month (MoM) basis. In the passenger vehicle (PV) segment, companies recorded an MoM...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers