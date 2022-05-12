HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Asian Paints: Sustained volume growth, better margins drive Q4

Sachin Pal & Neha Gupta   •

While the paint business is on a strong footing, the management is looking to accelerate its journey into the home improvement space by leveraging the existing distribution network

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
The March-quarter earnings of Asian Paints were above Street expectations. Though the initial few weeks were affected by Covid, macro-economic challenges, and heightened geo-political tensions, there was a swift recovery in the later half of the quarter. This resulted in a healthy growth in value and volume across all business segments. Margins also continued to show signs of improvement on a sequential basis. Key result highlights (image) The consolidated revenues for the quarter rose 19 percent year on year (YoY) to...

