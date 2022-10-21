HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Asian Paints | Capex plan in the spotlight amid impressive Q2 earnings

Sachin Pal & Neha Gupta

Though the company’s volume and earnings trajectory are on track, increased competition can be a risk to profitability

Asian Paints: Asian Paints to set up manufacturing facility for vinyl acetate ethylene emulsion, vinyl acetate monomer in India. The company has approved the setting up of manufacturing facility for vinyl acetate ethylene emulsion (VAE) and vinyl acetate monomer (VAM) in India. An amount of approximately Rs 2,100 crore will be invested by the company over a period of 3 years, including the cost of land to be acquired. The installed capacity of the said manufacturing facility would be 1 lakh tons per annum for VAM and 1.5 lakh tons per annum for VAE. VAM is a key input for manufacturing VAE.
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights: Sales were impacted because of extended monsoon Inflation continued to impact gross margin Total capex across businesses Rs 6,750 crore Trades at 69 times FY24 Market leader Asian Paints has reported a decent set of numbers for the second quarter of the current financial year though sustained inflationary pressure impacted margins sequentially. Asian Paints continues to tighten its grip on the paints market by expanding its manufacturing footprint. The company is going to invest roughly Rs 6,750 crore over the next 3 years, of...

