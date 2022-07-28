HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

As Fed reaches 'neutral rate', expect some softening in stance

Anubhav Sahu   •

The Fed continues to be “highly attentive to inflation risks” and determined to take the measures needed to bring down inflation to 2 percent goal

The US Federal Reserve’s Open Market Committee (FOMC) has raised the Federal Funds rate range by another 75 bps to 2.25-2.5 percent. While broadly this was as per the Street expectations, at the margin there was an element of surprise for market participants anticipating an even larger rate hike as the latest inflation reading (US CPI of 9.1%) firmed up. But what really cheered the equity market was the assertion that US Fed has reached the neutral rate. Neutral rate...

