Apcotex: Realisation to taper further; wait for value to emerge

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Sequential drop in top line due to weaker pricing Margins to be impacted by increased supply and high-cost inventory Capacity ramp-up for new facilities for gloves to be slower than planned Valuation at a premium, given muted growth prospects We had downgraded our recommendation for Apcotex Industries (CMP: Rs 482; Market Cap: Rs 2,500 crore) to neutral in early May 2022 on the pretext of muted visibility for both volume and pricing. Since the company’s capacity was fully utilised, there was hardly any room...