HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Apcotex: Realisation to taper further; wait for value to emerge

Anubhav Sahu   •

Ramp-up in the upcoming facilities would be slower than the anticipated 70 percent utilisation in FY24

tyre_rubber_62713708
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Highlights Sequential drop in top line due to weaker pricing Margins to be impacted by increased supply and high-cost inventory Capacity ramp-up for new facilities for gloves to be slower than planned Valuation at a premium, given muted growth prospects We had downgraded our recommendation for Apcotex Industries (CMP: Rs 482; Market Cap: Rs 2,500 crore) to neutral in early May 2022 on the pretext of muted visibility for both volume and pricing. Since the company’s capacity was fully utilised, there was hardly any room...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers