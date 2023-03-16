Big Story Trade deficit narrows to $17.43 billion in February 2023; exports, imports contract India's trade deficit came in at $17.43 billion in February 2023, which is narrower as compared to $18.75 billion in the year-ago period, as per the official data released on March 15. The numbers are also marginally lower as compared to the preceding month, as the trade deficit stood at $17.76 billion in January 2023. Read here.

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today

Quality Foils IPO subscription to close

SAIL to consider interim dividend

ECB Interest Rate Decision

US Initial Jobless claims (Up to March 11)

Instagram to end live shopping feature

Delhi excise policy case: BRS MLC K Kavitha’s questioning by ED

GATE 2023 result

South Africa vs West Indies 1st ODI

WPL: Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants

UEFA Europa League 2022-23, Round of 16: Real Betis vs Manchester United

UEFA Champions League 2022-23, Round of 16: Napoli vs Eintracht Frankfurt; Real Madrid vs Liverpool

Tomorrow

St Patrick’s Day

SBI Dividend Yield Fund NFO reopening

India Foreign Exchange Reserves (March 10)

Eurozone CPI and Core CPI (Feb) final

GMR Airports board to consider raising funds

Delhi Literature Festival to begin

Manish Sisodia sent to Enforcement Directorate custody to end

Ind vs Aus 1st of 3-match ODI series in Mumbai

New Zealand vs Sri Lanka 2nd Test

F1 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix 2023 to begin

UEFA Europa League 2022-23, Round of 16; Arsenal vs Sporting

Market Buzz Exchanges freeze Patanjali Foods promoter shares for not complying with public shareholding norm Bourses have put a freeze on the shares held by promoters and promoter entities of Patanjali Foods, a subsidiary of Patanjali Ayurved, over the failure to meet the minimum public shareholding norm, a regulatory filing stated on March 15. A total of 292.58 million equity shares have been put on freeze by the stock exchanges, the filing said. Patanjali Ayurved is among the 21 promoter and promoter group entities against whom the action has been taken. Details here.

Startup Tales Meet the startup using Ayurveda to help women have healthier periods In 2019, the husband-wife duo Vishal Gupta and Rachana Gupta started Ayurveda femtech brand Gynoveda, a women's healthcare brand that sells Ayurvedic medicines to treat female disorders like Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS). Gynoveda currently uses only D2C (direct-to-customer) channels like its website and e-commerce marketplaces. As of now, the company has delivered over 4,00,000 orders across 20,000 pin codes in more than 50 cities. Now, Gupta believes it is time for the company to involve doctors and pharmacies as it targets business-to-business channels to boost growth. Read here.

Technology Google strengthens foothold in AI market with new bot-backed features Google announced an array of new artificial intelligence (AI)-backed features for customers of its cloud-computing business, Google One. In its blog post released on March 14, the search giant claimed that Google Cloud will bring businesses and governments the ability to generate text, images, code, videos, audio and more from simple natural language prompts, using the power of decades of Google’s research, innovation, and investment in AI. Here's how Google's new AI-backed features are likely to empower the user.

Automobile Testing Honda City’s ADAS In The Real World The fifth-gen Honda City has just received a major ADAS update with a more advanced cruise control system that makes for an easier inner-city driving. Is it enough to return the Honda City to its glory days? Watch The Drive Report here.