Market Buzz TCS Q3 Preview: Muted revenue growth in a seasonally-weak quarter All eyes will be on IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services’ (TCS) Q3 results on January 9. In a seasonally-weak quarter, the Tata-group company is expected to report 2.9 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth in revenue, while net profit is expected to increase 7.8 percent QoQ in the October-December quarter. Read here.

Big Story IDBI Bank race: Emirates NBD & Prem Watsa-led Fairfax Group said to submit EOIs Middle East banking powerhouse Emirates NBD and billionaire Prem Watsa-led Canada’s Fairfax Group are likely to have submitted EOI’s or expressions of interest earlier this week for a majority stake in IDBI Bank, multiple sources in the government and the industry familiar with the development told Moneycontrol. Read details here.

Automobile MG 4 EV to make its first India appearance at Auto Expo 2023 British manufacturer Morris Garages will be making its second appearance at this year’s Auto Expo. Taking full advantage of the opportunity, MG is expected to showcase at least two new electric vehicles. While one of these is going to be the MG Air, the second one, MG 4, will be the company’s showstopper. More details here.

Your Money Why you should invest in ELSS throughout the year, and not make a year-end dash ELSS is a market-linked equity-based savings instrument, unlike the National Savings Certificate (NSC), Public Provident Fund (PPF), old pension scheme or any other fixed return debt-oriented savings instrument. Investing in a systematic way throughout the financial year in ELSS, rather than rushing to invest in March or January-March quarter, can help investors lower volatility due to rupee cost averaging and investing in funds across various market cycles. Read here.

Tech Tattle Samsung Galaxy A series smartphones launching in India on January 18 Samsung has confirmed that it will launch new Galaxy A series smartphones on January 18. The company is yet to confirm which devices will be unveiled in the Galaxy A series. Samsung has set up a microsite for the upcoming Galaxy A series launch in India, confirming key specifications. Here is all you need to know about the specifications and camera features.