All eyes will be on IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services’ (TCS) Q3 results on January 9. In a seasonally-weak quarter, the Tata-group company is expected to report 2.9 percent quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) growth in revenue, while net profit is expected to increase 7.8 percent QoQ in the October-December quarter. Read here.
Today
Videocon bank fraud case: Bombay HC to pass order on plea by Kochhars seeking immediate release
Sah Polymers IPO share allotment
Pradhan Mantri National Apprenticeship Mela
PM Modi to open 17th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas in Indore
BRS MLAs purchase case: Hearing on govt writ appeal
Tunisha Sharma death: Sheezan Khan's bail plea to be heard
Realme 10 launch in India Tomorrow
Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Punjab
BMW 3 Series Gran Limousine facelift India launch
National Defence Academy & Naval Academy Examination application deadline
iQOO 11 5G launch in India
Today
Middle East banking powerhouse Emirates NBD and billionaire Prem Watsa-led Canada’s Fairfax Group are likely to have submitted EOI’s or expressions of interest earlier this week for a majority stake in IDBI Bank, multiple sources in the government and the industry familiar with the development told Moneycontrol. Read details here.
British manufacturer Morris Garages will be making its second appearance at this year’s Auto Expo. Taking full advantage of the opportunity, MG is expected to showcase at least two new electric vehicles. While one of these is going to be the MG Air, the second one, MG 4, will be the company’s showstopper. More details here.
ELSS is a market-linked equity-based savings instrument, unlike the National Savings Certificate (NSC), Public Provident Fund (PPF), old pension scheme or any other fixed return debt-oriented savings instrument. Investing in a systematic way throughout the financial year in ELSS, rather than rushing to invest in March or January-March quarter, can help investors lower volatility due to rupee cost averaging and investing in funds across various market cycles. Read here.
Samsung has confirmed that it will launch new Galaxy A series smartphones on January 18. The company is yet to confirm which devices will be unveiled in the Galaxy A series. Samsung has set up a microsite for the upcoming Galaxy A series launch in India, confirming key specifications. Here is all you need to know about the specifications and camera features.
A luxury cruiser will set off on a historic journey next week, winding through some of India's most famous cultural and religious sites. The MV Ganga Vilas will be flagged off by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Varanasi on January 13 and will reach Dibrugarh in Assam on March 1. More details here.
