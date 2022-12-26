 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol News
Dec 26, 2022 / 06:06 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
Foreign investors to stay bullish on Indian markets in 2023 despite global challenges

India may attract eyes of overseas investors in 2023 as well on account of measures such as rollout of the production linked incentive (PLI) schemes and projection of healthy economic growth. Steps to promote ease of doing business, skilled manpower, presence of natural resources, liberal FDI policies, huge domestic market and prospects of healthy GDP growth are the reasons for optimism on the foreign inflows front for India in 2023. Read here.

Watch out
Take a look at these key events

Today
Boxing Day
Videocon loan case: Chanda Kochhar, her husband's CBI custody to end
Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawala's voice sample test
CLAT 2023: Grievances on final answer key to be accepted Tomorrow
Radiant Cash Management IPO to close
Nationwide drill at health facilities to assess Covid preparedness
Nominations for Delhi mayor elections
Redmi K60 series launch in China

Big Story
Russian President Vladimir Putin insists he is open to talks over his invasion of Ukraine

Cryptocurrency
What crypto’s 2022 timeline tells us about its future

Let us look at how the crypto bull run ended in 2022, the key events that precipitated the fall, and what lies ahead for the crypto industry in the new year. Details here.

Your Money
Mutual funds see muted 2022

After a spectacular 2021, the mutual fund industry failed to continue the momentum this year with the growth in asset base, investors count and flows subsiding in 2022 on volatile market conditions, but the New Year is expected to be relatively better. Read details here.

Covid Alarm
Centre asks states to hold mock drills at health facilities

To ensure the readiness of the COVID-19 health facilities to meet the increase in clinical care needs due to any spurt in cases, the Union health ministry has asked the states and Union territories to hold mock drills at all health facilities on Tuesday. Details here.

Tail Piece
Kerala man scored 100 percentile in CAT 4 times. Why he keeps retaking the test

Renjith Thomas Joshua, a 34-year-old from Kerala, scored 100 percentile in 2022's Common Admission Test (CAT), earning praise from many, including Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. However, this not the first time Joshua got a perfect score in the test that opens doors for students to join the Indian Institutes of Management. He scored 100 percentile in consecutively in 2015, 2016 and 2017 too. So why does he keep reappearing for the exam? Read details here.