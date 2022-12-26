India may attract eyes of overseas investors in 2023 as well on account of measures such as rollout of the production linked incentive (PLI) schemes and projection of healthy economic growth. Steps to promote ease of doing business, skilled manpower, presence of natural resources, liberal FDI policies, huge domestic market and prospects of healthy GDP growth are the reasons for optimism on the foreign inflows front for India in 2023. Read here.
Today
Boxing Day
Videocon loan case: Chanda Kochhar, her husband's CBI custody to end
Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawala's voice sample test
CLAT 2023: Grievances on final answer key to be accepted Tomorrow
Radiant Cash Management IPO to close
Nationwide drill at health facilities to assess Covid preparedness
Nominations for Delhi mayor elections
Redmi K60 series launch in China
Today
Russian President Vladimir Putin insisted that he was willing to negotiate over his invasion of Ukraine, an oft-repeated line that U.S. and Ukrainian officials have dismissed as lip service, as air-raid sirens sent Ukrainians already on edge from months of war and bitter cold to seek shelter on Christmas Day. Read here.
Russian President Vladimir Putin insisted that he was willing to negotiate over his invasion of Ukraine, an oft-repeated line that U.S. and Ukrainian officials have dismissed as lip service, as air-raid sirens sent Ukrainians already on edge from months of war and bitter cold to seek shelter on Christmas Day. Read here.
Let us look at how the crypto bull run ended in 2022, the key events that precipitated the fall, and what lies ahead for the crypto industry in the new year. Details here.
Let us look at how the crypto bull run ended in 2022, the key events that precipitated the fall, and what lies ahead for the crypto industry in the new year. Details here.
After a spectacular 2021, the mutual fund industry failed to continue the momentum this year with the growth in asset base, investors count and flows subsiding in 2022 on volatile market conditions, but the New Year is expected to be relatively better. Read details here.
After a spectacular 2021, the mutual fund industry failed to continue the momentum this year with the growth in asset base, investors count and flows subsiding in 2022 on volatile market conditions, but the New Year is expected to be relatively better. Read details here.
To ensure the readiness of the COVID-19 health facilities to meet the increase in clinical care needs due to any spurt in cases, the Union health ministry has asked the states and Union territories to hold mock drills at all health facilities on Tuesday. Details here.
To ensure the readiness of the COVID-19 health facilities to meet the increase in clinical care needs due to any spurt in cases, the Union health ministry has asked the states and Union territories to hold mock drills at all health facilities on Tuesday. Details here.
Renjith Thomas Joshua, a 34-year-old from Kerala, scored 100 percentile in 2022's Common Admission Test (CAT), earning praise from many, including Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. However, this not the first time Joshua got a perfect score in the test that opens doors for students to join the Indian Institutes of Management. He scored 100 percentile in consecutively in 2015, 2016 and 2017 too. So why does he keep reappearing for the exam? Read details here.
Renjith Thomas Joshua, a 34-year-old from Kerala, scored 100 percentile in 2022's Common Admission Test (CAT), earning praise from many, including Congress leader Shashi Tharoor. However, this not the first time Joshua got a perfect score in the test that opens doors for students to join the Indian Institutes of Management. He scored 100 percentile in consecutively in 2015, 2016 and 2017 too. So why does he keep reappearing for the exam? Read details here.