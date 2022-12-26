Market Buzz Foreign investors to stay bullish on Indian markets in 2023 despite global challenges India may attract eyes of overseas investors in 2023 as well on account of measures such as rollout of the production linked incentive (PLI) schemes and projection of healthy economic growth. Steps to promote ease of doing business, skilled manpower, presence of natural resources, liberal FDI policies, huge domestic market and prospects of healthy GDP growth are the reasons for optimism on the foreign inflows front for India in 2023. Read here.

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today

Boxing Day

Videocon loan case: Chanda Kochhar, her husband's CBI custody to end

Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aaftab Poonawala's voice sample test

CLAT 2023: Grievances on final answer key to be accepted Tomorrow

Radiant Cash Management IPO to close

Nationwide drill at health facilities to assess Covid preparedness

Nominations for Delhi mayor elections

Redmi K60 series launch in China

Big Story Russian President Vladimir Putin insists he is open to talks over his invasion of Ukraine Russian President Vladimir Putin insisted that he was willing to negotiate over his invasion of Ukraine, an oft-repeated line that U.S. and Ukrainian officials have dismissed as lip service, as air-raid sirens sent Ukrainians already on edge from months of war and bitter cold to seek shelter on Christmas Day. Read here.

Cryptocurrency What crypto’s 2022 timeline tells us about its future Let us look at how the crypto bull run ended in 2022, the key events that precipitated the fall, and what lies ahead for the crypto industry in the new year. Details here.

Your Money Mutual funds see muted 2022 After a spectacular 2021, the mutual fund industry failed to continue the momentum this year with the growth in asset base, investors count and flows subsiding in 2022 on volatile market conditions, but the New Year is expected to be relatively better. Read details here.

Covid Alarm Centre asks states to hold mock drills at health facilities To ensure the readiness of the COVID-19 health facilities to meet the increase in clinical care needs due to any spurt in cases, the Union health ministry has asked the states and Union territories to hold mock drills at all health facilities on Tuesday. Details here.