Dec 17, 2022 / 06:28 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

Market Buzz
Investors become poorer by Rs 5.78 lakh crore in two days of market fall

Investors wealth tumbled over Rs 5.78 lakh crore in two days of market fall amid a weak trend in global markets after a host of central banks hiked interest rates and gave hawkish commentary. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 461.22 points or 0.75 percent to settle at 61,337.81 on Friday. In the previous trade, the BSE benchmark had tanked 878.88 points or 1.40 percent to settle at 61,799.03. In two days, the benchmark has fallen by 1,340.1 points or 2.13 percent. Read here to know more.

Watch out
Take a look at these key events

Today
GST Council meet
MVA protest march in Mumbai
51st Vijay Diwas, to mark the victory of Indian Armed Forces in the 1971 War
Hindu-Jain deities in Qutub Minar Complex: Court to pass order on intervention petition`s review
FIFA WC third-place playoff: Croatia vs Morocco Tomorrow
FIFA WC 2022 Final: Argentina vs France; Lionel Messi’s last match for Argentina
Stealth mission destroyer Mormugao to be inducted into Navy
North Eastern Council (NEC) golden jubilee celebrations in Shillong
DU to hold special spot round of UG admissions
CLAT 2023 Exam

Big Story
FM Sitharaman hits back at critics, says India must focus on manufacturing

Budget 2023-24 Expectations
Govt may slow down privatisation and divestment as polls get closer

Budget 2023 will likely set a very conservative target for divestment and defer privatisation of banks and insurance companies a year ahead of general elections, government sources said. Read here.

IPO Watch
IPOs worth nearly Rs 2,000 crore to hit Dalal Street next week

Nearly Rs 2,000 crore worth of two initial public offerings (IPOs) will hit Dalal Street next week, taking the number of offerings in December to five. Check companies, dates, price details here.

Your Money
Zero mark-ups on cards do not guarantee best forex rates: BookMyForex’s Sudarshan Motwani

Sudarshan Motwani, Founder & CEO of BookMyForex, shares his views on the rising demand for forex cards compared to the pre-Covid period, the advantages of carrying these cards instead of currency, zero mark-up cards, and more. Read here.

Tech Tattle
iQOO 11 5G to launch in India on January 10 but no Pro model

iQOO will launch its flagship smartphone 11 5G in India on January 10, the company has said. The QOO 11 series was unveiled in China last week, with two Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 smartphones–iQOO 11 5G and 5G Pro. Let’s take a look at what we can expect from the smartphone.