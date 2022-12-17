Market Buzz Investors become poorer by Rs 5.78 lakh crore in two days of market fall Investors wealth tumbled over Rs 5.78 lakh crore in two days of market fall amid a weak trend in global markets after a host of central banks hiked interest rates and gave hawkish commentary. The 30-share BSE Sensex declined 461.22 points or 0.75 percent to settle at 61,337.81 on Friday. In the previous trade, the BSE benchmark had tanked 878.88 points or 1.40 percent to settle at 61,799.03. In two days, the benchmark has fallen by 1,340.1 points or 2.13 percent. Read here to know more.

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today

GST Council meet

MVA protest march in Mumbai

51st Vijay Diwas, to mark the victory of Indian Armed Forces in the 1971 War

Hindu-Jain deities in Qutub Minar Complex: Court to pass order on intervention petition`s review

FIFA WC third-place playoff: Croatia vs Morocco Tomorrow

FIFA WC 2022 Final: Argentina vs France; Lionel Messi’s last match for Argentina

Stealth mission destroyer Mormugao to be inducted into Navy

North Eastern Council (NEC) golden jubilee celebrations in Shillong

DU to hold special spot round of UG admissions

CLAT 2023 Exam

Big Story FM Sitharaman hits back at critics, says India must focus on manufacturing Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has defended the government's focus on manufacturing, saying it is crucial to strengthen the sector. Speaking at the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry's annual convention at the national capital on December 16, she seemingly rejected former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor Raghuram Rajan's criticism of the government's manufacturing-focussed policies. She, however, did not take his name. Read here for more.

Budget 2023-24 Expectations Govt may slow down privatisation and divestment as polls get closer Budget 2023 will likely set a very conservative target for divestment and defer privatisation of banks and insurance companies a year ahead of general elections, government sources said. Read here.

IPO Watch IPOs worth nearly Rs 2,000 crore to hit Dalal Street next week Nearly Rs 2,000 crore worth of two initial public offerings (IPOs) will hit Dalal Street next week, taking the number of offerings in December to five. Check companies, dates, price details here.

Your Money Zero mark-ups on cards do not guarantee best forex rates: BookMyForex’s Sudarshan Motwani Sudarshan Motwani, Founder & CEO of BookMyForex, shares his views on the rising demand for forex cards compared to the pre-Covid period, the advantages of carrying these cards instead of currency, zero mark-up cards, and more. Read here.