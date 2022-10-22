Market Buzz Technical View | Uptrend likely to continue if Nifty holds 17,500 The Nifty50 on October 21 started off on a positive note but weakness in European counterparts weighed on the sentiment in the later part of the session. The index eventually settled flat with a positive bias amid caution ahead of the long weekend, thereby extending the uptrend for the sixth consecutive session. Banks helped the market close in the green. The index formed a small-bodied bearish candle on the daily charts as the closing on October 21 was lower than the opening levels. Experts saids the index seems to have taken good support at 17,500-17,400 levels now, hence if it holds the 17,500 mark in coming sessions then the index can easily march towards 17,700-17,900 levels. Read more here.

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today

Dhanteras or Dhantrayodashi marking the beginning of the Diwali festivities

PM Modi to launch Rozgar Mela recruitment drive

Amrapali case: SC to hold special sitting to hear pending issues

Ola S1 Lite e-scooter launch Tomorrow

PM Modi to visit Ayodhya for Deepotsav

Bharat Jodo Yatra to enter Telangana

China’s Communist Party (CPC) to unveil its new leadership

Cyclone Sitrang storm likely to form over Bay of Bengal, to hit coast in Odisha and Bengal

ISRO to launch 36 OneWeb satellites

T20 Cricket World Cup 2022: India vs. Pakistan match at MCG

Ultraviolette F77 electric bike bookings start

Big Story RIL to demerge financial services undertaking and list Jio Financial Services Reliance Industries on October 21 announced it will demerge its financial services undertaking into Reliance Strategic Investments Limited (RSIL) and it will be renamed Jio Financial Services Limited (“JFSL”). It further said that JFSL would be listed on the Indian stock exchanges. Read here.

Your Money How should you invest in gold this Dhanteras? Dhanteras, which falls two days before Diwali, is considered one of Honda City the most auspicious days to buy the yellow metal, and it’s no surprise that it’s the biggest gold buying day in India. To make a smart investment choice this Diwali, it is important for all of us to understand what the different investment avenues in gold are, and which of them can provide the maximum returns. Read here.

Automobile Honda City completes 25 Years in India The Honda City holds a special place in liberalised India’s automotive history. Having turned 25, the car has come to represent many things to many people. Charting the history and the evolution of one of India’s top midsize sedans here.

Tech Tattle Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Review: So much more than meets the eye! Samsung’s newest flip phone Galaxy Z Flip 4 took an already complete device and made it even better. Review of its design, build, performance, camera and battery features here.