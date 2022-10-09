Why was Electronics Mart India IPO a hit with investors?
The issue was subscribed 71.93 times - the second highest subscription level in 2022 after Harsha Engineers (74.70 times) - with retail investors applying for shares 19.71 times the allotted quota, non-institutional investors putting in bids 63.59 times the portion set aside for them. More here
Take a look at these key events
Today:
AP ICET Registration 2022 begins
PM Modi to begin 3-day visit to Gujarat, MP
Valmiki Jayanti celebrations in UP
Tomorrow:
Telangana schools to reopen
Hyderabad metro rail timings extended
Maiden Pharma says medicines linked to Gambia child deaths not sold in India
Maiden Pharmaceuticals, the Haryana-based firm which is at the centre of the case involving the death of over 60 minors in The Gambia, on October 8 said its cough syrups which are under the authorities' radar are not being sold in India. More here
Flu set for big comeback as COVID-19 restrictions lifted
The flu seasons of 2020 and 2021 were mild, mostly thanks to measures people took against Covid-19. 2022, however, looks like a whole different kettle of fish. This year has been the first real opportunity for both viruses to circulate freely as all Covid-19 restrictions have now been lifted. More here
How does Hero MotoCorp’s Vida V1 stack up against rivals?
Hero is up against its two biggest rivals—Ather Energy and Ola Electric—in the premium e-scooter space. It will be an interesting battle, as Hero owns a 34.8 percent stake in Ather, with another round of funding (Rs 420 crore) set to see the share go up by another 2 percent. More here
Google Chrome most vulnerable browser; 303 flaws reported in 2022
As many as 303 vulnerabilities were reportedly discovered for Chrome in just 2022 alone. To date, this brings the total number of vulnerabilities discovered for Chrome to 3,159. More here
A pint sized look at Oktoberfest’s beer soaked history
Every year, for two weeks, Germany hosts a lager, err, larger-than-life festival - the Oktoberfest. Held in Munich, Oktoberfest (or "Wiesn", as the locals call it) is the world’s largest carnival that attracts millions of visitors from all over the world. Yet very few of us know how it all began. More here