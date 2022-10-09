Market Buzz Why was Electronics Mart India IPO a hit with investors? The issue was subscribed 71.93 times - the second highest subscription level in 2022 after Harsha Engineers (74.70 times) - with retail investors applying for shares 19.71 times the allotted quota, non-institutional investors putting in bids 63.59 times the portion set aside for them. More here

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today: AP ICET Registration 2022 begins

PM Modi to begin 3-day visit to Gujarat, MP

Valmiki Jayanti celebrations in UP Tomorrow: Telangana schools to reopen

Hyderabad metro rail timings extended

Big Story Maiden Pharma says medicines linked to Gambia child deaths not sold in India Maiden Pharmaceuticals, the Haryana-based firm which is at the centre of the case involving the death of over 60 minors in The Gambia, on October 8 said its cough syrups which are under the authorities' radar are not being sold in India. More here

Health Flu set for big comeback as COVID-19 restrictions lifted The flu seasons of 2020 and 2021 were mild, mostly thanks to measures people took against Covid-19. 2022, however, looks like a whole different kettle of fish. This year has been the first real opportunity for both viruses to circulate freely as all Covid-19 restrictions have now been lifted. More here

Auto How does Hero MotoCorp’s Vida V1 stack up against rivals? Hero is up against its two biggest rivals—Ather Energy and Ola Electric—in the premium e-scooter space. It will be an interesting battle, as Hero owns a 34.8 percent stake in Ather, with another round of funding (Rs 420 crore) set to see the share go up by another 2 percent. More here

Tech Tattle Google Chrome most vulnerable browser; 303 flaws reported in 2022 As many as 303 vulnerabilities were reportedly discovered for Chrome in just 2022 alone. To date, this brings the total number of vulnerabilities discovered for Chrome to 3,159. More here