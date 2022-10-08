The 50-share NSE benchmark held 50, 100 and 200 days exponential moving averages (EMA - 17275, 17,106, 17,201 respectively), indicating the trend may remain in favour of bulls. Hence, as long as it holds 17,300 or 50 DEMA, the move towards 17,600-17,700 seems possible in the coming sessions, with crucial support at the 17,000 mark, experts said. Read more here.
Today
Air Force Day
Air Force Day 2022 parade at Sukhna lake, Chandigarh
IAF to unveil new camouflage uniform Tomorrow
PM Modi to declare Modhera as India’s first solar powered village
Today
An eerie silence engulfs the manufacturing facility of Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited, the firm that is in the dock for its contaminated cold and cough syrups linked to the deaths of 66 children in The Gambia. State drug control officials were inside the factory for a second straight day to investigate the concerns raised by the World Health Organization (WHO) after Central agencies sent the samples picked up from the factory for testing. Details of the report here.
Being a father is a challenging role. You are an unsung hero, a coach, an advisor, a leader, and the unfailing supporter of your child. Providing for your child and your parent is, in a sense, striking a balance between the past and the future, but can be achieved with foresight and discipline. This article is dedicated to all those fathers who walk this tightrope with a smile, never seeking appreciation for their efforts. You prove every day that not all heroes wear a cape. Read here.
Market intelligence data provider Tracxn Technologies on October 7 said it has raised Rs 139.22 crore via anchor book ahead of its public issue opening. The bidding for offer will start from October 10 and close on October 12. The company, in its BSE filing, said anchor investors have subscribed for 1.74 crore equity shares at a price of Rs 80 per share. Read here to know more.
The Pixel 7 line-up is now official but how it stacks up against the competition. Here is a breakdown of the specifications for the Pixel 7 and how it compares against other popular flagships - Apple iPhone 14 and Samsung Galaxy S22. Know the key differences in terms of features, cameras, price, and more.
Some people tend to switch jobs as soon as they get “bored” with their current workplace or are offered better compensation elsewhere. However, such shifts may not always be good for their career growth. Read about various opinions of experts on the topic of discussion here.
