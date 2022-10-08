Market Buzz Technical View | Nifty likely to make a march towards 17,600 as it holds 50-day EMA The 50-share NSE benchmark held 50, 100 and 200 days exponential moving averages (EMA - 17275, 17,106, 17,201 respectively), indicating the trend may remain in favour of bulls. Hence, as long as it holds 17,300 or 50 DEMA, the move towards 17,600-17,700 seems possible in the coming sessions, with crucial support at the 17,000 mark, experts said. Read more here.

Air Force Day

Air Force Day 2022 parade at Sukhna lake, Chandigarh

IAF to unveil new camouflage uniform Tomorrow

PM Modi to declare Modhera as India’s first solar powered village

Big Story Maiden Pharma’s factory wears a deserted look as its fate hangs in balance An eerie silence engulfs the manufacturing facility of Maiden Pharmaceuticals Limited, the firm that is in the dock for its contaminated cold and cough syrups linked to the deaths of 66 children in The Gambia. State drug control officials were inside the factory for a second straight day to investigate the concerns raised by the World Health Organization (WHO) after Central agencies sent the samples picked up from the factory for testing. Details of the report here.

Your Money Sandwich Generation: Taking care of your kids and parents Being a father is a challenging role. You are an unsung hero, a coach, an advisor, a leader, and the unfailing supporter of your child. Providing for your child and your parent is, in a sense, striking a balance between the past and the future, but can be achieved with foresight and discipline. This article is dedicated to all those fathers who walk this tightrope with a smile, never seeking appreciation for their efforts. You prove every day that not all heroes wear a cape. Read here.

IPO Watch Tracxn Technologies mobilises Rs 139 crore from anchor investors ahead of IPO Market intelligence data provider Tracxn Technologies on October 7 said it has raised Rs 139.22 crore via anchor book ahead of its public issue opening. The bidding for offer will start from October 10 and close on October 12. The company, in its BSE filing, said anchor investors have subscribed for 1.74 crore equity shares at a price of Rs 80 per share. Read here to know more.

Tech Tattle Comparison: Pixel 7 vs iPhone 14 vs Galaxy S22 The Pixel 7 line-up is now official but how it stacks up against the competition. Here is a breakdown of the specifications for the Pixel 7 and how it compares against other popular flagships - Apple iPhone 14 and Samsung Galaxy S22. Know the key differences in terms of features, cameras, price, and more.