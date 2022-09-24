Market Buzz Technical View | Major correction likely if Nifty slips below 17,150, say experts With a fall of more than 300 points in a day, the Nifty index saw a breakdown of crucial support levels of 17,400-17,500. The index formed a big bearish candlestick on the daily charts, closing below not only 50-day simple moving average (17,340) and 50-day exponential moving average (17,358), but also slipping below the gap area (17,380-17,401) of August 30. The August low of around 17,150 will be crucial support for the Nifty and if it is broken, the index can slip below 17,000, experts said. Read here.

PM Modi to sound poll bugle at Mandi, HP

Bombay HC deadline to Air India staff to vacate staff quarters ends

Mahanadi river tribunal hearing Tomorrow

Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) rally in Fatehabad, Haryana

Big Story Rajeev Chandrasekhar backs moonlighting Union Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology and Skill Development Rajeev Chandrasekhar on September 23 supported moonlighting, saying that companies should not put a lid on employees' dreams. These comments come at a time when software major Wipro has fired 300 of its employees for moonlighting and peer Infosys has warned its personnel that moonlighting could lead to termination of their jobs. Read here for more.

Your Money How OPD cover ensures enhanced protection in your health insurance cover In the past few years, health insurance has proved to be a strong shield against mounting hospital bills. And, while a regular policy worked adequately well until lately, the recent rise in newer viruses and infections has made a strong case for having OPD cover in one’s health policy. Read more on this here.

Tech Tattle Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro to launch in India on October 6 Google recently confirmed the launch of the Pixel 7 series in India. Now, a couple of days after the news, more recent leaks provide insight about the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro’s pricing. Know about specifications of the phones. Here's how much they may cost.

Entertainment Brahmastra a hit or flop? Here's economics of moviemaking Movies entering the Rs 200 crore club are back after a two-year struggle during the pandemic. Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, has become only the second Hindi film to manage the feat in 2022. Yet, the jury is still out on whether Brahmastra can be declared a legitimate hit. Moneycontrol breaks down the business of Indian films and who gets what from the release of a big-screen venture. Read here.