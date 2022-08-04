Indian equity markets outpaced most global markets other than the Nasdaq in July, buoyed by declining commodity prices, expectations of a normal monsoon, and the return of foreign investors. Expectations that central banks globally would adopt a softer policy stance after raising interest rates to cool inflation also helped. Read here.
Second day of RBI MPC meet
Patra Chawl Case: Sanjay Raut's ED custody ends
Varanasi: Shringar Gauri case hearing
Bharat Electronics to consider bonus issue
CWG 2022: India schedule: Badminton-Treesa Jolly (Women’s Doubles), Gayatri Gopichand (Women’s Doubles);
Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (Men’s Doubles), Chirag Shetty (Men’s Doubles); Men's Hockey- India vs Wales
Q1 Earnings scheduled: Adani Enterprises, Berger Paint, BHEL, Britannia, Bluestar, Dabur, Dalmia Bharat, Edelwiess, GAIL, HCC, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram, NDTV
Overseas Earnings: Alibaba 2Q
Australia Balance of Trade (June), UK Interest Rate decision, Canada Balance of Trade (June), US Balance of Trade (June), Jobless Claims (July) Tomorrow
RBI MPC decision
Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Free entry to all national monuments
ED custody of Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee to end
MHT CET 2022 to start
Nothing Phone (1) sale to start
US jobs report (July)
Q1 Earnings: Alkem, Daichi, Fortis, Nykaa, Paytm, Pfizer, Raymond, Titan, UCO Bank
Cab aggregator Uber on August 3 offloaded its entire 7.78 percent stake in Zomato, marking its exit from the Indian food delivery giant. The company sold a total of 61,21,99,100 shares for Rs 50.44 a piece via a block deal, as per the data shared by BSE. A day before selling its 7.8 percent stake in the company, Uber said in its earnings announcement that it had booked an unrealised gain (loss) of $707 million in the first half of 2022 on account of its Zomato holdings. Read more here.
Under NPS, you can open two accounts – Tier-I and Tier-II. The latter is a savings account that is to be opened voluntarily and there are no restrictions on withdrawal. It’s Tier-I (main, retirement account) withdrawal rules that you need to be aware of. You can make partial withdrawals from this account before retirement, subject to some restrictions. Read more here.
The Tata Nexon continues to hold on to its fourth position in the top-10 four-wheeler sales chart while Maruti Suzuki continues to dominate the top 3 positions. Hyundai seems to have done okay for itself and there is a surprising new entry in the form of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso. More here.
The OnePlus 10T 5G has officially launched in India and around the globe. The OnePlus 10T is the second smartphone in India to feature the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, following the arrival of the iQOO 9T. Know top specs, features, price, and everything else to know.
A BTech student from Haryana accepted a Rs 50 lakh job offer from Microsoft after rejecting other lucrative offers from Amazon, Optum and Cognizant. Sharing his reasons for choosing Microsoft, Rakheja said that he heard the work culture there is amazing and the work they do is impactful. Read here.
