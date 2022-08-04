Market Buzz Indian markets outpace most global counterparts in July, aided by multiple factors Indian equity markets outpaced most global markets other than the Nasdaq in July, buoyed by declining commodity prices, expectations of a normal monsoon, and the return of foreign investors. Expectations that central banks globally would adopt a softer policy stance after raising interest rates to cool inflation also helped. Read here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today

Second day of RBI MPC meet

Patra Chawl Case: Sanjay Raut's ED custody ends

Varanasi: Shringar Gauri case hearing

Bharat Electronics to consider bonus issue

CWG 2022: India schedule: Badminton-Treesa Jolly (Women’s Doubles), Gayatri Gopichand (Women’s Doubles);

Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (Men’s Doubles), Chirag Shetty (Men’s Doubles); Men's Hockey- India vs Wales

Q1 Earnings scheduled: Adani Enterprises, Berger Paint, BHEL, Britannia, Bluestar, Dabur, Dalmia Bharat, Edelwiess, GAIL, HCC, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram, NDTV

Overseas Earnings: Alibaba 2Q

Australia Balance of Trade (June), UK Interest Rate decision, Canada Balance of Trade (June), US Balance of Trade (June), Jobless Claims (July) Tomorrow

RBI MPC decision

Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Free entry to all national monuments

ED custody of Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee to end

MHT CET 2022 to start

Nothing Phone (1) sale to start

US jobs report (July)

Q1 Earnings: Alkem, Daichi, Fortis, Nykaa, Paytm, Pfizer, Raymond, Titan, UCO Bank Second day of RBI MPC meetPatra Chawl Case: Sanjay Raut's ED custody endsVaranasi: Shringar Gauri case hearingBharat Electronics to consider bonus issueCWG 2022: India schedule: Badminton-Treesa Jolly (Women’s Doubles), Gayatri Gopichand (Women’s Doubles);Satwiksairaj Rankireddy (Men’s Doubles), Chirag Shetty (Men’s Doubles); Men's Hockey- India vs WalesQ1 Earnings scheduled: Adani Enterprises, Berger Paint, BHEL, Britannia, Bluestar, Dabur, Dalmia Bharat, Edelwiess, GAIL, HCC, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram, NDTVOverseas Earnings: Alibaba 2QAustralia Balance of Trade (June), UK Interest Rate decision, Canada Balance of Trade (June), US Balance of Trade (June), Jobless Claims (July)RBI MPC decisionAzadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Free entry to all national monumentsED custody of Partha Chatterjee, Arpita Mukherjee to endMHT CET 2022 to startNothing Phone (1) sale to startUS jobs report (July)Q1 Earnings: Alkem, Daichi, Fortis, Nykaa, Paytm, Pfizer, Raymond, Titan, UCO Bank

Big Story Uber exits Zomato, sells entire 7.78% stake Cab aggregator Uber on August 3 offloaded its entire 7.78 percent stake in Zomato, marking its exit from the Indian food delivery giant. The company sold a total of 61,21,99,100 shares for Rs 50.44 a piece via a block deal, as per the data shared by BSE. A day before selling its 7.8 percent stake in the company, Uber said in its earnings announcement that it had booked an unrealised gain (loss) of $707 million in the first half of 2022 on account of its Zomato holdings. Read more here.

Your Money MC Explains: How much can you withdraw from NPS? Under NPS, you can open two accounts – Tier-I and Tier-II. The latter is a savings account that is to be opened voluntarily and there are no restrictions on withdrawal. It’s Tier-I (main, retirement account) withdrawal rules that you need to be aware of. You can make partial withdrawals from this account before retirement, subject to some restrictions. Read more here.

Automobile The ten top-selling cars of July 2022 The Tata Nexon continues to hold on to its fourth position in the top-10 four-wheeler sales chart while Maruti Suzuki continues to dominate the top 3 positions. Hyundai seems to have done okay for itself and there is a surprising new entry in the form of the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso. More here.

Tech Tattle OnePlus 10T with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC launched in India The OnePlus 10T 5G has officially launched in India and around the globe. The OnePlus 10T is the second smartphone in India to feature the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset, following the arrival of the iQOO 9T. Know top specs, features, price, and everything else to know.