Market Buzz Market rally continues on positive global cues, FIIs buying and strong earnings; rupee recovers Indian equity market rose more than 2 percent during the week ended 29 July, tracking positive global cues as the US Fed raised interest rates in line with expectations. Recovery in Indian rupee, better earnings from India Inc and return of FIIs in the domestic market also supported the investor sentiment. More here.

Watch Out Take a look at these key events Today

Income Tax returns filing deadline

CWG 2022: India’s Shiva Thapa faces Scotland’s Reese Lynch in round of 16 in men’s light welterweight Tomorrow

Positive Pay System of banks to encash high-value cheques

EC drive to link voter ID cards with Aadhaar

Price rise issue likely to be discussed in Lok Sabha

Sena symbol row: SC to hear team Thackeray’s plea

Big Story Commonwealth Games 2022 | Mirabai Chanu wins India's first gold medal Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu (49kg) went on a record-smashing spree, claiming four of them in a power-packed performance, to claim India's first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on July 30. In a remarkable performance, Chanu smashed the Commonwealth and CWG record in snatch. She obliterated the Games record in clean and jerk as well as total lift. Read more here.

Your Money Last minute tax-filing: 5 types incomes you must not forget The last date to file income tax returns (ITR) is July 31. Stick to this deadline if you do not want to pay a late fee, penal interest on due tax and let-go other benefits of filing the ITR before the due date. At the same time, it is crucial that you do not forget to report off-beat or unusual incomes that you might have earned during the last financial year, irrespective of the amount. Read here.

Automobile New car launches & impact of new EV policies In this week’s “The Drive Report”, we get you the main highlights from the car world this month - new car launches, EV policies and their impact on end consumers. Parth Charan highlights some of the big SUV names like Hyundai Tucson and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. The video also highlights the impact of new EV policies announced by Haryana & Chhattisgarh. Check it out here.

Tech Tattle Moto X30 Pro to debut as first smartphone with 200 MP Camera The Moto Razr 2022 and the Moto X30 Pro are set to make their debut in China next week on August 2. Now, new details have emerged about Motorola’s upcoming flagship smartphones. Motorola recently confirmed that the Moto X30 Pro will be the first smartphone to feature a 200 MP main camera. A quick look at everything we know about the upcoming device so far.