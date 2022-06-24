Market Buzz Nifty back above 15,500, Sensex up 443 points; auto stocks shine The Indian benchmarks recouped most of the previous session losses and ended on a positive note in a highly volatile session on June 23 with the Nifty comfortably finishing above 15,500. At close, the Sensex was up 443.19 points or 0.86% at 52,265.72, and the Nifty was up 143.40 points or 0.93% at 15,556.70. After a flat start, the market gained upside momentum as the day progressed. However, selling in the afternoon session erased the intraday losses, but buying in auto, information technology, pharma, and realty names helped the market to close in the green. Read here to know more

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today

Zomato board to meet to discuss Blinkit acquisition

BJP-led NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu likely to file her nomination

Registration for first batch of Agniveers to begin Tomorrow

Indian Navy Agnipath recruitment notification

Telangana Inter 1st, 2nd Year results

Big Story Accenture Q3 revenue growth at $16.2 billion beats estimates US-based Accenture announced its results for Q3FY22 on June 23. The results beat revenue expectations for the quarter ending May 31. The company reported revenues of $16.2 billion, up 22% year-on-year (YoY). The IT major’s operating income was up 23% at $2.6 billion, and operating margin was 16.1%. Read here to know more

Your Money Explained: How tokenisation will make your credit and debit cards safer Come July 1, online shopping using your credit and debit cards will become safer. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has directed payment aggregators, wallets and online merchants not to store any sensitive card related customer information, including full card details. The 16-digit card numbers will get replaced with a ‘token’. The only way that you can conveniently make a card payment repeatedly is through a new process called ‘tokenisation’. Read more here.

Automobile 'EV fires will happen': Ola CEO after Tata Nexon EV catches fire in Maharashtra Amid the backlash that Ola has been receiving over the recent electric scooter fire incidents, CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Thursday claimed that electric vehicles (EV) catching fire is a global phenomenon and that it happens in vehicles made by international companies as well. Taking to Twitter, Aggarwal shared a clip of a Tata Nexon EV which caught fire in Mumbai's suburban Vasai. "EV fires will happen. Happens in all global products too. EV fires are much less frequent than ICE fires," he tweeted. And, Bhavish Aggarwal's comment raised concerns among Twitter users. Read here.

Tech Tattle OnePlus Nord 2T launch date in India revealed along with pricing details OnePlus is expected to launch a new Nord smartphone in India soon. The OnePlus Nord 2T is rumoured to make its debut in Indian markets as early as next week. Read about the expected specifications here.