The Indian equity benchmarks closed lower again on June 8, as the RBI expectedly raised the repo rate by 50 bps to 4.9 percent but its “withdrawal of accommodative stance”, indication of further rate hikes and an upward revision of inflation forecast for FY23 weighed on sentiment. At close, the 30-pack BSE Sensex was down 214.85 points, or 0.39 percent, at 54,892.49, while the Nifty declined 60.1 points, or 0.37 percent, at 16,356.25. Read here to know more
Today:
Mumbai: Rs 500 fine, suspension of licence for 3 months if pillion rider caught without helmet
Meta Platforms to trade on Nasdaq under 'META' ticker
PM Modi to inaugurate Biotech Startup Expo 2022 in New Delhi
Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's ED custody till today in money laundering case
Qutub Minar case: ASI opposes temple 'restoration' bid; Saket court order today
SpaceX Falcon 9 launch with communication satellite
Moto G82 5G expected to launch in India Tomorrow:
NCLT will hear Amazon's petition opposing initiation of insolvency resolution proceedings against Future Retail
PM Modi to inaugurate Indian National Space Promotion and Authorisation Centre HQ at Bopal in Ahmedabad
Rajya Sabha polls for 57 seats from 15 States
Indian Railways to start monsoon special trains
Kerala SSLC result 2022 for Class 10 Students on keralaresults.nic.in
West Bengal HS Result 2022 for Class 12 on wbresults.nic.in
Today:
The central bank's latest inflation forecasts show headline retail inflation will average more than 6 percent in all four quarters of 2022, which means it will fail to meet its inflation mandate. Why could the RBI be looking beyond 2022 and into next year? Because, it can't do much about the upcoming inflation prints. Read here.
Risk assessment is not a one-time activity. To harness its full potential, risk assessment must be undertaken after every critical financial/personal event. Read here to know more.
Indian skill gaming startups and industry associations have sought a light-touch self-regulatory mechanism to regulate online gaming platforms in a meeting with Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on June 7, people familiar with the matter told Moneycontrol. Read more here.
The feature allows you to edit one photo, then carry over all your edits to another one. Read more here.
Four-day work week - that's what the UK is trying out. Is it possible for India to toe the line? Read more here.
