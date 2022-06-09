Market Buzz Markets end lower as RBI withdraws 'accommodative' stance, raises inflation forecast The Indian equity benchmarks closed lower again on June 8, as the RBI expectedly raised the repo rate by 50 bps to 4.9 percent but its “withdrawal of accommodative stance”, indication of further rate hikes and an upward revision of inflation forecast for FY23 weighed on sentiment. At close, the 30-pack BSE Sensex was down 214.85 points, or 0.39 percent, at 54,892.49, while the Nifty declined 60.1 points, or 0.37 percent, at 16,356.25. Read here to know more

Big Story Failure this year, lower inflation next year – RBI thinking beyond 2022 The central bank's latest inflation forecasts show headline retail inflation will average more than 6 percent in all four quarters of 2022, which means it will fail to meet its inflation mandate. Why could the RBI be looking beyond 2022 and into next year? Because, it can't do much about the upcoming inflation prints. Read here.

Your Money Risk assessment is vital to build an optimal investment portfolio Risk assessment is not a one-time activity. To harness its full potential, risk assessment must be undertaken after every critical financial/personal event. Read here to know more.

Startup Tales Indian skill gaming startups seek a self-regulatory central policy framework Indian skill gaming startups and industry associations have sought a light-touch self-regulatory mechanism to regulate online gaming platforms in a meeting with Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on June 7, people familiar with the matter told Moneycontrol. Read more here.

Tech Tattle iOS 16 lets you copy and paste photo edits The feature allows you to edit one photo, then carry over all your edits to another one. Read more here.