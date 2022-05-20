Market Buzz US stocks struggling again Wall Street stocks opened mostly lower Thursday, as markets struggled to rebound from the sell-off in the prior session amid worries about inflation and slowing growth. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today:

eMudhra's IPO opens

Gyanvapi Masjid Case: SC adjourns hearing till today

PM Modi to address BJP national office bearers' meeting in Jaipur Tomorrow:

Australia goes to polls to decide who will run the country for the next 3 yrs

NEET-PG examination for academic year 2022-23 scheduled to take place

PM Modi to host entire Indian Deaflympics 2021 contingent at his residence

RBI's hike in CRR by 50 basis points to 4.5 per cent, to come into effect

Big Story Mine has been a lone voice in MPC, says Jayanth Varma In his comments in the MPC minutes, Varma had said the logic of a 40 bp rate cut was not clear to him. He says he believes a decisive rate action can subdue the unpleasant inflationary episode we are witnessing currently, and bring inflation down to target. Exclusive interview here.

Coronavirus Check India’s first case of Omicron subvariant BA.4 detected in Hyderabad The first case of BA.4 subvariant of Omicron has been detected in India in Hyderabad through India’s COVID-19 genomic surveillance programme. This sub-variant, along with another subvariant BA.5, has been causing a major wave of fresh coronavirus infections in South Africa. BA.4 has also been reported in several other countries including the US and the UK. More here.

Tech Tattle More than 4 million PCs sold in India for 3rd successive quarter The Indian PC market sold 4.3 million units between January and March 2022, as demand for personal computers continues to grow, the latest International Data Corporation (IDC) figures show. Of the 4.3 million units, 3.1 million were laptops. The desktop segment accounted for nearly a million units, the first time since the third quarter of 2014. Let's find out more here

Your Money 10 sectors where small-cap mutual fund managers went on a treasure hunt Over the past two and a half years, COVID-19 impacted businesses across the world and reshaped the way they operate. Many sectors have become 'flavours of the season' while many fell out of favour. Here are the sectors most preferred by small-cap fund managers. Data as on April 30, 2022. More here