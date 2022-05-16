Market Buzz $11 trillion and counting: Global stock slump may not be over A mass exodus of money, an $11 trillion wipeout, and the worst losing streak for global stocks since the 2008 financial crisis. The bad news is that it may not be over yet. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today:

Lunar Eclipse

Western Railway to run 12 more AC local train services

Sale of meat banned in Bengaluru

PM Modi to visit Nepal Tomorrow:

LIC IPO listing

Mumbai Cricket Association emergent meeting

Indian Navy to launch two frontline warships

Indian embassy in Ukraine to resume operations out of Kyiv

Big Story Adani to buy Holcim’s stake in Ambuja Cements and ACC for $10.5 billion The Adani Group said on May 15 that it has entered into definitive agreements to acquire Swiss cement major Holcim Ltd’s businesses in India - Ambuja Cements and ACC - in a deal that propels the infrastructure conglomerate helmed by billionaire Gautam Adani as the second-largest cement maker in the country. More here

Coronavirus Check Four strange COVID symptoms you might not have heard about Well over two years into the pandemic, hundreds of thousands of COVID cases continue to be recorded around the world every day. More here

Tech Tattle Realme 9 Review Realme has been expanding its 9 series in India. The smartphone maker already has six devices in the Realme 9 series in India: Realme 9i, Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G Speed Edition, Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+, and the latest Realme 9. More here

Auto Escorts lines up Rs 400 crore capex for FY23; eyes higher exports of electric tractors Farm machinery and construction equipment major Escorts has lined up a capex of up to Rs 400 crore for the ongoing fiscal for new product introduction and creation of production capacity for the same, according to a senior company official. More here