A mass exodus of money, an $11 trillion wipeout, and the worst losing streak for global stocks since the 2008 financial crisis. The bad news is that it may not be over yet. More here
Today:
Lunar Eclipse
Western Railway to run 12 more AC local train services
Sale of meat banned in Bengaluru
PM Modi to visit Nepal Tomorrow:
LIC IPO listing
Mumbai Cricket Association emergent meeting
Indian Navy to launch two frontline warships
Indian embassy in Ukraine to resume operations out of Kyiv
The Adani Group said on May 15 that it has entered into definitive agreements to acquire Swiss cement major Holcim Ltd’s businesses in India - Ambuja Cements and ACC - in a deal that propels the infrastructure conglomerate helmed by billionaire Gautam Adani as the second-largest cement maker in the country. More here
Well over two years into the pandemic, hundreds of thousands of COVID cases continue to be recorded around the world every day. More here
Realme has been expanding its 9 series in India. The smartphone maker already has six devices in the Realme 9 series in India: Realme 9i, Realme 9 5G, Realme 9 5G Speed Edition, Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9 Pro+, and the latest Realme 9. More here
Farm machinery and construction equipment major Escorts has lined up a capex of up to Rs 400 crore for the ongoing fiscal for new product introduction and creation of production capacity for the same, according to a senior company official. More here
A London-based CEO will now pay his employees in gold to help them stay ahead of inflation, according to a report in a local business newspaper. More here
