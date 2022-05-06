Market Buzz Wall Street tumbles as investors fret over bigger US Fed rate hikes US stocks ended Thursday sharply lower amid a broad sell-off, as investor sentiment cratered in the face of concerns that the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike the previous day would not be enough to tame surging inflation. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today:

Heatwave to commence in northwest India

Coal ministry to hold investor's meet in Mumbai

EV Expo to being in Bengaluru

Yogi Adityanath to visit Ayodhya Tomorrow:

Rahul Gandhi to visit Gandhi Bhavan

Fresh heatwave in northwest, central India

Big Story LIC IPO fully subscribed on day 2 as policyholders and employees retain lead It was yet another strong day for the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), as its maiden public issue garnered Rs 15,115.5 crore worth of bids on May 5, the second day of bidding. This was an increase from around Rs 10,000 crore worth bids in the first day. More here

Coronavirus Check WHO estimates 4.74 mn COVID-19 deaths in India in 2020, 2021 A World Health Organization (WHO) report on excess COVID-19 mortality has estimated 4.74 million deaths for India in 2020 and 2021, nearly 10 times higher than the country’s official coronavirus toll of 4.84 lakh during the two years. More here

Tech Tattle Xiaomi 12 Pro vs OnePlus 10 Pro vs iQOO 9 Pro: Full Specification Comparison The Xiaomi 12 Pro was the latest addition to India’s flagship segment. The Xiaomi 12 Pro fetches a starting price of Rs 62,999 in India for the base model and goes up to Rs 66,999 for the top-end configuration. More here

Auto Tata Motors signs pacts to make 39,000 Ace electric vehicles for e-commerce firms Tata Motors has signed pacts with e-commerce companies for manufacturing as many as 39,000 Tata Ace electric vehicles (EVs), CNBC-TV18 reported. More here