US stocks ended Thursday sharply lower amid a broad sell-off, as investor sentiment cratered in the face of concerns that the Federal Reserve's interest rate hike the previous day would not be enough to tame surging inflation. More here
Today:
Heatwave to commence in northwest India
Coal ministry to hold investor's meet in Mumbai
EV Expo to being in Bengaluru
Yogi Adityanath to visit Ayodhya Tomorrow:
Rahul Gandhi to visit Gandhi Bhavan
Fresh heatwave in northwest, central India
Today:
It was yet another strong day for the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), as its maiden public issue garnered Rs 15,115.5 crore worth of bids on May 5, the second day of bidding. This was an increase from around Rs 10,000 crore worth bids in the first day. More here
A World Health Organization (WHO) report on excess COVID-19 mortality has estimated 4.74 million deaths for India in 2020 and 2021, nearly 10 times higher than the country’s official coronavirus toll of 4.84 lakh during the two years. More here
The Xiaomi 12 Pro was the latest addition to India’s flagship segment. The Xiaomi 12 Pro fetches a starting price of Rs 62,999 in India for the base model and goes up to Rs 66,999 for the top-end configuration. More here
Tata Motors has signed pacts with e-commerce companies for manufacturing as many as 39,000 Tata Ace electric vehicles (EVs), CNBC-TV18 reported. More here
After announcing in a note that popular talk show ‘Koffee with Karan’ will not be returning for a new season, filmmaker Karan Johar declared it was all a prank. So, ‘Koffee with Karan’ will indeed be returning for Season 7 except that it will be streaming on Disney+Hotstar exclusively. More here
