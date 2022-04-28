Market Buzz Wall Street edges higher on strong earnings from Microsoft, Visa U.S. stocks edged higher on Wednesday, as strong earnings from Microsoft and Visa lifted investor spirits dented by concerns around slowing global growth and a more aggressive monetary policy. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today:

PM Modi to inaugurate seven cancer hospitals in Assam

CBSE online payment system for teachers to open

MEA S Jaishankar to visit Dhaka Tomorrow:

Tata Motors to take the wraps off its next electric vehicle

Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad trailer to be unveiled

Poco M4 5G India launch

Big Story LIC IPO | Fair and attractive valuation to draw retail investors significantly: DIPAM secretary

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary of the department of investment and public asset management (DIPAM), on 27 April said the government expects significant retail participation for the public issue of country's largest insurer, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). More here

Coronavirus Check COVID-19 vaccination of all eligible children at earliest priority for govt: PM Modi COVID vaccination of all eligible children at the earliest is a priority for the government and specialised programmes will need to be conducted for it in schools, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday. More here

Tech Tattle iQOO Z6 Pro 5G, iQOO Z6 4G launched in India: All you need to know The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G and the 4G version of the iQOO Z6 have officially been unveiled in India. The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G and iQOO Z6 are both powered by Snapdragon chipsets and come with sizeable batteries, fast charging support, and AMOLED panels. More here

Auto JLR launches innovation strategy to accelerate modern luxury vision Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Wednesday said it has initiated "Open Innovation strategy", to accelerate next-generation technology and sustainability to support its modern luxury vision for the business, its partners, and customers. More here