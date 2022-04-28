U.S. stocks edged higher on Wednesday, as strong earnings from Microsoft and Visa lifted investor spirits dented by concerns around slowing global growth and a more aggressive monetary policy. More here
Today:
PM Modi to inaugurate seven cancer hospitals in Assam
CBSE online payment system for teachers to open
MEA S Jaishankar to visit Dhaka Tomorrow:
Tata Motors to take the wraps off its next electric vehicle
Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad trailer to be unveiled
Poco M4 5G India launch
Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary of the department of investment and public asset management (DIPAM), on 27 April said the government expects significant retail participation for the public issue of country's largest insurer, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). More here
COVID vaccination of all eligible children at the earliest is a priority for the government and specialised programmes will need to be conducted for it in schools, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday. More here
The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G and the 4G version of the iQOO Z6 have officially been unveiled in India. The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G and iQOO Z6 are both powered by Snapdragon chipsets and come with sizeable batteries, fast charging support, and AMOLED panels. More here
Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Wednesday said it has initiated "Open Innovation strategy", to accelerate next-generation technology and sustainability to support its modern luxury vision for the business, its partners, and customers. More here
A man in US’s Illinois found a 60-year-old McDonald’s meal in his bathroom wall during renovation. Rob said he was surprised by the smell of the ancient fast food and especially by the half-eaten fries which he said were still “perfectly crispy”. More here
