Moneycontrol News
Apr 28, 2022 / 06:19 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
Wall Street edges higher on strong earnings from Microsoft, Visa

U.S. stocks edged higher on Wednesday, as strong earnings from Microsoft and Visa lifted investor spirits dented by concerns around slowing global growth and a more aggressive monetary policy. More here

Watch out
Take a look at these key events

Today:
PM Modi to inaugurate seven cancer hospitals in Assam
CBSE online payment system for teachers to open
MEA S Jaishankar to visit Dhaka Tomorrow:
Tata Motors to take the wraps off its next electric vehicle
Kangana Ranaut starrer Dhaakad trailer to be unveiled
Poco M4 5G India launch

Big Story
LIC IPO | Fair and attractive valuation to draw retail investors significantly: DIPAM secretary

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary of the department of investment and public asset management (DIPAM), on 27 April said the government expects significant retail participation for the public issue of country's largest insurer, Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC). More here

Coronavirus Check
COVID-19 vaccination of all eligible children at earliest priority for govt: PM Modi

COVID vaccination of all eligible children at the earliest is a priority for the government and specialised programmes will need to be conducted for it in schools, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday. More here

Tech Tattle
iQOO Z6 Pro 5G, iQOO Z6 4G launched in India: All you need to know

The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G and the 4G version of the iQOO Z6 have officially been unveiled in India. The iQOO Z6 Pro 5G and iQOO Z6 are both powered by Snapdragon chipsets and come with sizeable batteries, fast charging support, and AMOLED panels. More here

Auto
JLR launches innovation strategy to accelerate modern luxury vision

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) on Wednesday said it has initiated "Open Innovation strategy", to accelerate next-generation technology and sustainability to support its modern luxury vision for the business, its partners, and customers. More here

Tailpiece
Man finds 60-year-old McDonald’s meal inside bathroom wall, says fries were ‘perfectly crispy’

A man in US’s Illinois found a 60-year-old McDonald’s meal in his bathroom wall during renovation. Rob said he was surprised by the smell of the ancient fast food and especially by the half-eaten fries which he said were still “perfectly crispy”. More here

next story
