Moneycontrol News
Apr 19, 2022 / 06:12 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
Wall Street up, Treasuries surge as investors eye earnings, global growth

Wall Street opened higher Monday while US Treasury yields hit three-year highs as investors eyed corporate earnings and what Russia's invasion of Ukraine could mean for global growth. More here

Watch out
Take a look at these key events

Today:
PM Modi to launch India’s first dairy community radio
Ferrari 296 Convertible debut Tomorrow:
Two-day Bengal Global Summit to begin
Agartala-Kolkata bus service via Dhaka to resume
Redmi 10A launch in India

Big Story
WPI inflation rises to 14.55% in March

India's inflation based on the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) rose to a four-month high of 14.55 percent in March from 13.11 percent in February, according to data released by the commerce ministry on April 18. More here

Coronavirus Check
US biotech firm Ocugen gets Covaxin rights for Mexico

Ocugen Inc has entered into a revised agreement with Bharat Biotech International Ltd to expand the US biotech firm’s exclusive territory of commercialisation of Covaxin, a COVID vaccine of the Indian vaccine maker, to Mexico. More here

Tech Tattle
Realme GT Neo 3 launch date in India set for April 29

The Realme GT Neo 3 has finally got a launch date in India—April 29. The Realme GT Neo 3 launch was teased at the official unveiling of the Realme GT 2 Pro but the date was confirmed during a recent episode of Ask Madhav. More here

Auto
Jeep India launches Compass trim at Rs 21.95 lakh

Jeep India on Monday said it has launched the Night Eagle trim model of Jeep Compass with the price starting at Rs 21.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The launch of the Compass Night Eagle variant comes as the company has been observing strong demand for the Jeep Compass portfolio, especially for the Trailhawk variant, whose waiting period has now increased to almost four months, the automaker said in a statement. More here

Tailpiece
Three years on, how are Jet Airways’ pilots and employees faring?

On April 17, 2019, Jet Airways, which listed on the BSE in December 2004, stopped flying. At the time, the airline said it was “temporarily suspending operations”. But the suspension never got over and even now attempts to revive the airline are yet to take shape. More here

