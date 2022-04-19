Market Buzz Wall Street up, Treasuries surge as investors eye earnings, global growth

Wall Street opened higher Monday while US Treasury yields hit three-year highs as investors eyed corporate earnings and what Russia's invasion of Ukraine could mean for global growth. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today:

PM Modi to launch India’s first dairy community radio

Ferrari 296 Convertible debut Tomorrow:

Two-day Bengal Global Summit to begin

Agartala-Kolkata bus service via Dhaka to resume

Redmi 10A launch in India

Big Story WPI inflation rises to 14.55% in March India's inflation based on the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) rose to a four-month high of 14.55 percent in March from 13.11 percent in February, according to data released by the commerce ministry on April 18. More here

Coronavirus Check US biotech firm Ocugen gets Covaxin rights for Mexico Ocugen Inc has entered into a revised agreement with Bharat Biotech International Ltd to expand the US biotech firm’s exclusive territory of commercialisation of Covaxin, a COVID vaccine of the Indian vaccine maker, to Mexico. More here

Tech Tattle Realme GT Neo 3 launch date in India set for April 29 The Realme GT Neo 3 has finally got a launch date in India—April 29. The Realme GT Neo 3 launch was teased at the official unveiling of the Realme GT 2 Pro but the date was confirmed during a recent episode of Ask Madhav. More here

Auto Jeep India launches Compass trim at Rs 21.95 lakh Jeep India on Monday said it has launched the Night Eagle trim model of Jeep Compass with the price starting at Rs 21.95 lakh (ex-showroom). The launch of the Compass Night Eagle variant comes as the company has been observing strong demand for the Jeep Compass portfolio, especially for the Trailhawk variant, whose waiting period has now increased to almost four months, the automaker said in a statement. More here