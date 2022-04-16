Market Buzz Wall Street Week Ahead: Investors turn to defensive stocks as economic concerns grow US stock investors worried geopolitical uncertainty and the Federal Reserve's fight against inflation could dent economic growth are heading for defensive sectors they believe can better weather turbulent times and tend to offer strong dividends. More here.

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today:

Keshod airport to begin operations

Shinkula-Zanskar road to open

Kerala to witness thunderstorms Tomorrow:

Ride for nation to kick start in Chandigarh

Tripura to host India-Bangladesh tourism fest

Big Story Govt plans to cut effective import duties on crude edible oils further Effective import duties on crude edible oil imports may be reduced further with cuts in two cesses that are levied on incoming shipments, people aware of the matter said. More here.

Coronavirus Check 366 fresh cases in Delhi, positivity rate rises to 3.95% Delhi on Friday recorded 366 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero death, while the positivity rate rose further to 3.95 percent, according to data shared by the city health department. With this, Delhi's COVID-19 tally has increased to 18,67,572. The death toll stands at 26,158, according to the bulletin. More here.

Tech Tattle Moto G52 India launch could take place soon: All you need to know The Moto G52 was recently unveiled in Europe, making it the latest entrant in the company’s value-oriented G series. Now, new information suggests that the Moto G52 might be launching in India soon. More here.

Auto Maruti Suzuki drives in new Ertiga tagged at Rs 8.35 lakh The country’s largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Friday said it has launched a new version of its multi-purpose vehicle Ertiga, priced between Rs 8.35-12.79 lakh (ex-showroom). More here.