US shares rose on Wednesday as a rebound in growth stocks on falling yields and strong results from Delta Air Lines offset declines in JPMorgan after the bank reported a slump in first-quarter profit in a mixed start to the earnings season. More here
Today:
Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations
Four-day long bank holidays to begin
PM Modi to unveil museum that commemorates India's top leaders Tomorrow:
10-day food festival to begin in Dhanbad
Indian Women's League to kickstart
PM Modi to inaugurate super-speciality hospital in Bhuj
Today:
Russia's defence ministry said Wednesday more than a thousand Ukrainian soldiers have surrendered in Mariupol, a strategic port city in eastern Ukraine that has been besieged by Moscow's troops for over a month. More here.
Russia's defence ministry said Wednesday more than a thousand Ukrainian soldiers have surrendered in Mariupol, a strategic port city in eastern Ukraine that has been besieged by Moscow's troops for over a month. More here.
A newly developed COVID-19 vaccine induces a robust immune response in immunocompromised patients, including those with cancers like leukaemia and lymphoma, according to early results from a small trial. More here
A newly developed COVID-19 vaccine induces a robust immune response in immunocompromised patients, including those with cancers like leukaemia and lymphoma, according to early results from a small trial. More here
Tata Group's ambitious super app Tata Neu has seen over one million sign-ups, people familiar with the matter told Moneycontrol. More here
Tata Group's ambitious super app Tata Neu has seen over one million sign-ups, people familiar with the matter told Moneycontrol. More here
Germany's Mercedes-Benz is betting that an expanding pool of young new millionaires will drive demand for luxury cars in India, creating faster sales growth than for mass market cars, a top company official said. More here
Germany's Mercedes-Benz is betting that an expanding pool of young new millionaires will drive demand for luxury cars in India, creating faster sales growth than for mass market cars, a top company official said. More here
After two years of cancellations, deferments and marathon sessions with airline customer service, many travellers are hoping to book summer trips that actually pan out this year. More here
After two years of cancellations, deferments and marathon sessions with airline customer service, many travellers are hoping to book summer trips that actually pan out this year. More here