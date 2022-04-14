Market Buzz Wall Street rises as recovery in growth stocks offsets mixed earnings US shares rose on Wednesday as a rebound in growth stocks on falling yields and strong results from Delta Air Lines offset declines in JPMorgan after the bank reported a slump in first-quarter profit in a mixed start to the earnings season. More here

Watch out Take a look at these key events Today:

Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations

Four-day long bank holidays to begin

PM Modi to unveil museum that commemorates India's top leaders Tomorrow:

10-day food festival to begin in Dhanbad

Indian Women's League to kickstart

PM Modi to inaugurate super-speciality hospital in Bhuj

Big Story Over 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers surrender in Mariupol: Russia Russia's defence ministry said Wednesday more than a thousand Ukrainian soldiers have surrendered in Mariupol, a strategic port city in eastern Ukraine that has been besieged by Moscow's troops for over a month. More here.

Coronavirus Check New COVID-19 vaccine offers better protection to immunocompromised patients: Study A newly developed COVID-19 vaccine induces a robust immune response in immunocompromised patients, including those with cancers like leukaemia and lymphoma, according to early results from a small trial. More here

Tech Tattle Tata Neu clocks over one million sign-ups and downloads within days of launch Tata Group's ambitious super app Tata Neu has seen over one million sign-ups, people familiar with the matter told Moneycontrol. More here

Auto Mercedes-Benz bets on India's nouveau riche to drive luxury car sales Germany's Mercedes-Benz is betting that an expanding pool of young new millionaires will drive demand for luxury cars in India, creating faster sales growth than for mass market cars, a top company official said. More here