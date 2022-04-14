 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Moneycontrol News
Apr 14, 2022 / 06:27 AM IST

Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

By Moneycontrol News

Market Buzz
Wall Street rises as recovery in growth stocks offsets mixed earnings

US shares rose on Wednesday as a rebound in growth stocks on falling yields and strong results from Delta Air Lines offset declines in JPMorgan after the bank reported a slump in first-quarter profit in a mixed start to the earnings season. More here

Watch out
Take a look at these key events

Today:
Ambedkar Jayanti celebrations
Four-day long bank holidays to begin
PM Modi to unveil museum that commemorates India's top leaders Tomorrow:
10-day food festival to begin in Dhanbad
Indian Women's League to kickstart
PM Modi to inaugurate super-speciality hospital in Bhuj

Big Story
Over 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers surrender in Mariupol: Russia

Russia's defence ministry said Wednesday more than a thousand Ukrainian soldiers have surrendered in Mariupol, a strategic port city in eastern Ukraine that has been besieged by Moscow's troops for over a month. More here.

Coronavirus Check
New COVID-19 vaccine offers better protection to immunocompromised patients: Study

A newly developed COVID-19 vaccine induces a robust immune response in immunocompromised patients, including those with cancers like leukaemia and lymphoma, according to early results from a small trial. More here

Tech Tattle
Tata Neu clocks over one million sign-ups and downloads within days of launch

Tata Group's ambitious super app Tata Neu has seen over one million sign-ups, people familiar with the matter told Moneycontrol. More here

Auto
Mercedes-Benz bets on India's nouveau riche to drive luxury car sales

Germany's Mercedes-Benz is betting that an expanding pool of young new millionaires will drive demand for luxury cars in India, creating faster sales growth than for mass market cars, a top company official said. More here

Tailpiece
How to make summer 2022 travel plans that actually happen

After two years of cancellations, deferments and marathon sessions with airline customer service, many travellers are hoping to book summer trips that actually pan out this year. More here

