Mindspace REIT raises Rs 550 crore through green bond issuance

Moneycontrol News
Mar 15, 2023 / 07:52 PM IST

According to the company, the funds raised will be used to refinance loans taken by one of the Asset SPVs to fund the eligible green projects.

Mindspace Business Parks REIT CEO Vinod Rohira said the green finance is one more step towards generating long-term value for stakeholders through an ESG-focused business model.

Mindspace Business Parks REIT, owner and developer of office spaces in key markets across the country, said on March 15 that it has completed the first REIT level Green Bond issuance in India, raising Rs 550 crore.

Green bonds with maturities of three years and one month were offered by the company at a fixed quarterly coupon of 8.02 percent per annum payable quarterly,  Mindspace Business Parks REIT informed the stock exchanges in a regulatory filing.

Furthermore, it stated that the issuance has been arranged by Trust Investment Advisers Private Limited. Insurers, mutual funds, and other investor classes participated in the issuance. For the issuance, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas & Co. is serving as legal counsel.