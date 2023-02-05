 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Microsoft’s Activision deal tests a new global alignment on antitrust

New York Times
Feb 05, 2023 / 11:55 PM IST

By December, it had become apparent that all three regulators would scrutinize the deal — and that they were playing off one another’s plans.

Satya Nadella at the Microsoft Future Ready Leadership Summit in Bengaluru on January 5.

When Microsoft announced its $70 billion acquisition of the video game maker Activision Blizzard last year, almost everyone involved expected antitrust inquiries from officials in the European Union and Britain, and many thought regulators there would try to block the deal. What U.S. enforcers would do, however, was less clear.

The tell? The Federal Trade Commission chose to sue Microsoft in its own administrative court rather than first moving to block the deal in a federal court. Typically, the agency would seek a temporary injunction from a federal judge to stop a transaction from going through before trial; in this case, the European Union’s antitrust authority had announced it was reviewing the deal. And the FTC knew Europe’s inquiry meant the deal was at least many months away from closing, so it went straight to its own, more favorable court.

Welcome to the modern era of global antitrust enforcement — an elaborate labyrinth of regulatory bodies working together.