Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella shares six imperatives to drive economic growth through technology

Debangana Ghosh
Jan 03, 2023 / 03:43 PM IST

By 2025, most applications will be built on cloud-native infrastructure, and nearly 90% of digital workloads will be deployed on cloud-native platforms, said Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on January 3 as he highlighted the future of cloud and artificial intelligence, as well as the six imperatives that will drive technology-based economic growth in India.

Nadella was speaking at the Microsoft Future Ready Leadership Summit in Mumbai.

“Cloud is 70-80% energy efficient on workload. You hedge against demand cycle, you consume it only when you need it. We are investing in 60-plus regions, 200 plus data centres worldwide. In India alone, we are expanding and setting our fourth region in Hyderabad. We want to make cloud available everywhere,” Nadella said.

He added that every factory, retail store, warehouse, and hospital will require distributed computing to generate data.

Nadella also used the example of the ChatGPT chatbot, which has recently gained notoriety, to illustrate what AI is actually capable of in terms of "unifying data and applying AI models as platforms."

“You see the emergence of a new reasoning engine with AI. This reasoning engine will be debated over for the displacement it may cause or responsible usage. Those are real considerations. But it can augment everyone in whatever they are doing. Knowledge workers will be able to be more creative and frontline workers could do more knowledge work. It’s like having this co-pilot with you throughout. AI is ultimately going to accelerate human creativity, ingenuity and productivity across a range of tasks,” he said.