Microfinance industry loans grew 25% in Q3, MFIN data shows

Moneycontrol News
Mar 16, 2023 / 02:36 PM IST

Within the industry, NBFC-MFIs constitute around 39 percent, or Rs 1,23,386 crore, of the total loan portfolio, data shows.

India’s microfinance industry clocked a 25.2 percent year-on-year growth in the loan book at the end of the December quarter, data compiled by the microfinance institutions network (MFIN ) shows.

The gross loan portfolio grew to Rs 3.2 lakh crore at the end of December from Rs 2.56 lakh crore in the year-ago period, MFIN said in a statement on March 16.

MFIs are companies that give small loans to low-income borrowers and typically source money from banks to do business. Microlenders faced funding challenges and witnessed a fall in collections during the pandemic period. Collections have picked up since.

