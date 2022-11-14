 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessMergers & Acquisitions

L&T Infotech and Mindtree merger gets nod, will become India’s 5th largest IT firm by market cap

Moneycontrol News
Nov 14, 2022 / 05:42 PM IST

L&T Group Chairman AM Naik said he expects LTIMindtree to generate $5 billion in revenue by next year.

AM Naik

L&T Infotech and Mindtree have received merger approval and will begin operating as a merged entity on November 14, becoming the country's fifth-largest IT provider by market capitalisation and sixth-largest by revenue. This is one of the largest mergers in the Indian information technology (IT) sector.

LTIMindtree, the combined entity, will benefit from scale, allowing it to pursue larger outsourcing contracts as clients look to consolidate vendors in an increasingly challenging macro environment.

L&T Group Chairman AM Naik said that the merger has been approved by the National Company Law Tribunal's (NCLT) Mumbai and Bengaluru benches in separate orders.

Naik said that the merged entity, along with L&T Technology Services (LTTS), will generate $5.6 billion in revenue this year. He expects LTIMindtree alone to generate $5 billion in revenue next year.

Mindtree will be delisted from stock exchanges and LTI will be rebranded as LTIMindtree effective November 24, said Vinit Teredesai, the combined entity's Chief Financial Officer.

The merger will help L&T in achieving its goal of increasing IT-enabled services to 25 percent of the company's total business by 2026, Naik said. "It might be even higher when it comes to market cap," he said.