Jain Irrigation Systems completes merger of global biz with Temasek-owned Rivulis

PTI
Mar 30, 2023 / 07:40 PM IST

Jain (Israel) B V (step-down subsidiary of JITBV) will hold a strategic minority stake of 18.7 per cent in Rivulis Pte. Ltd post merger.

All the regulatory approvals related to the merger of multiple overseas subsidiaries of JITBV have been received by both entities.

Jain Irrigation Systems on Thursday said it has completed the deal to merge global irrigation business with Temasek-owned Rivulis.

In June last year, Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd had announced that its global irrigation business will be merged with Temasek-owned Rivulis in a cash-and-stock deal and the combined entity will have a revenue of USD 750 million.

Jain Irrigation System informed in a regulatory filing that Jain International Trading B V (JITBV), its wholly-owned subsidiary, and Rivulis have completed the transaction.

"Merged entity will create a global irrigation and climate leader -- being 2nd largest in the world with ~ USD 750 million in revenues. The corporate brand of the combined company will be 'Rivulis' In alliance with Jain International'," the company said.