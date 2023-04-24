Ipca to acquire 33.38% stake in Unichem Laboratories for Rs 1,034 crore

Ipca Laboratories said on April 24 that its board of directors has approved the acquisition of 33.38 percent of the paid-up share capital of Unichem Laboratories for Rs 1,034 crore from one of its promoter shareholders.

Ipca Laboratories has agreed to acquire the stake in Unichem Laboratories, amounting to 2,35,01,440 fully paid-up equity shares at Rs 440 per equity share, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The acquisition is subject to the fulfilment of terms and conditions as per the share purchase agreement, and statutory approvals from the Competition Commission of India, the company added.

Additionally, the company's board of directors has also given the go-ahead to make an open offer to Unichem Laboratories's public shareholders in order to purchase from them up to 26 percent of the fully diluted outstanding equity share capital of the said company for a price of Rs 440 per share aggregating to Rs 805.44 crore.

Moneycontrol News