 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

MeitY launches online portal for users to appeal grievance redressals by social media companies

Moneycontrol News
Feb 28, 2023 / 06:09 PM IST

The portal developed by National Informatics Centre requires a one-time Aadhaar authentication

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) on February 28 launched the online portal for submitting user appeals on decisions of grievance redressal officers of platforms such as Meta, Google and others.

This platform has been brought in as part of the 2022 amendments to the Information Technology Rules, as a measure to bring more scrutiny to the grievance redressal processes of intermediaries.

The government had felt that the previous, one-tier redressal mechanism was not able to address user complaints appropriately and thus proposed the establishment of grievance appellate committees whose members include senior government officials, industry members and others.

In January, the government notified three such committees. The online GAC portal which was launched on February 28 will segregate complaints based on their subjects and will escalate to the relevant committees.