Medical device policy: A boost for industry, while consumers can hope for affordable, high-quality products

Sumi Sukanya Dutta
Apr 28, 2023 / 10:57 AM IST

The goal of the policy is to help India emerge as a leader in manufacturing and innovation of medical devices by achieving 10-12 percent share in the global market over the next 25 years, from 1.5 percent now

A few years down the line, thanks to the newly announced medical devices policy, consumers may have more homegrown, affordable, high-quality equipment to choose from and cheaper hospital stays, say industry leaders.

The Union government on April 26, approved the National Medical Devices Policy, 2023, which is expected to facilitate orderly growth of the medical device sector to meet the public health objectives of access, affordability, quality, and innovation.

“As it happened in the case of consumer electronics, including mobile phones, wider availability of indigenous products may mean that quality products are available for people at lower rates,” said Rajiv Nath, forum co-ordinator, Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AiMeD).

Among the medical devices that are widely used are thermometers, N-95 masks, surgical tools, oxygen concentrators, blood pressure monitors and ventilators.